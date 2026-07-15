Arsenal have been encouraged to scrap their move for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes for three reasons.

So far this summer, Arsenal have only made two summer signings, having landed Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier.

But the Gunners will not stop there, with recent reports suggesting that they are also targeting Christos Tzolis, Morgan Rogers, Bruno Guimaraes and/or Julian Alvarez.

It has been reported that Arsenal have already reached an agreement with Guimaraes over personal terms, but there is work to do if they are to settle on a fee with Newcastle.

Reports have indicated that the Gunners are hoping to sign Guimaraes for around £60m, but Newcastle, even though the midfielder is only under contract until 2028, are said to be holding out for £100m.

“I don’t get Arsenal…”

And ex-Newcastle United star Chris Waddle thinks Arsenal should move past his wage due to his age and potential length of contract, while they already have a big squad”.

“I don’t get Arsenal. They’ve got a big squad as it is, and I just don’t understand why they keep getting linked with these players,” Waddle told 10bet.

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“Mind you, it could just be his agent pushing stories. I’m surprised Arsenal are linked with him. He’s nearly 30 and he’s going to want at least a four-year contract, so I don’t see where that story has come from.

“There will be clubs interested if the price is right, but because he’ll want a long contract, not many clubs will do that without getting any financial return on the investment down the line.

“You don’t want to pay £50m, £60m, or £70m for someone you’re not going to get anything back on. It will be interesting to see what happens.”

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Waddle has also explained why he can “see” Guimaraes leaving Newcastle, even though there are factors that could put off potential suitors.

“For a lot of players, a World Cup is a shop window,” Waddle added when asked whether he is “worried” about Newcastle losing Guimaraes this summer.

“Years ago, they used to say if you have a good World Cup, you’ll get a lot of clubs after you. I think he’s done okay, though I wasn’t that impressed with Brazil, to be honest.

“He has a great engine, he’s tidy, and he keeps the ball well. I can see why he fits into a lot of teams.”

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He continued: “Going into that tournament, him and his agent will have known if he wants to leave Newcastle, and clubs will have been in touch with his agent after watching him.

“I believe he has about two years left on his Newcastle contract, so he might be looking for a four-year contract somewhere else – probably the last biggest pay day of what is left in his career.

“Unless Newcastle upgrade his contract, you could see him leaving. I’m sure clubs are interested, but because he has two years left, Newcastle can demand a hefty price.

“That might stop a lot of clubs because they’ll question if he’s worth that much money.

“If Newcastle are looking for £50m or £60m, there are not going to be many clubs that will pay that for a player his age.”