Chris Waddle has told Manchester United to sign the “best winger in the country” in an attack which would not include one of the club’s most expensive summer signings.

United spent around £170million in the summer, largely on attacking talents. Of their five signings, three – Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo – play in the attack.

Sesko has scored twice in the Premier League, Mbeumo once, while Cunha is yet to get off the mark.

The nine goals scored by United in the league this season is fairly middling, and they are ninth in the table as a result.

Waddle feels that to take the next step, though they have just signed three attackers, one more needs to come in, and he has named that man.

Waddle said: “Antoine Semenyo, the winger at Bournemouth, is definitely the best [in the Premier League] right now.

“Semenyo is good at scoring goals, he’s positive, and he gets good goals. When he gets the ball he drives at players.

“I think Bournemouth will struggle to hold onto him. He’s really talented, and the best winger in the country right now.

“People might question why someone would want to join Manchester United right now, but they will come good again, and they’re a huge club still.

“If Semenyo went to United, he could play just as he is for Bournemouth and be ideal for them.

“He could play alongside Matheus Cunha, and then he and Benjamin Sesko could spark into life.

“You could see a real team developing, especially with Bruno Fernandes in behind. There’s a lot more to do, but I can see them building a team there.

“He’s the type of player that United fans would love, and it would be a great acquisition, but he won’t come cheap.”

Waddle’s suggestion that Semenyo could play in attack with Cunha and Sesko would mean there was no space for Mbeumo, and that would be a surprise given he’s had more impact than Cunha so far this term.

It is conceivable that Semenyo would leave Bournemouth for United, as Cunha and Mbeumo were both at similar stature teams – Brentford finished above United last season – but still joined them.

But he’ll have seen that neither is having the same impact there, and for a player with six goals and three assists in seven Premier League games this season, he won’t want to risk becoming less impactful by making a move to the wrong side.

