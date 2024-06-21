Aaron Ramsey ‘proud’ of Rob Page as Wales sack head coach

Wales have sacked head coach Rob Page, the Welsh Football Association announced on Friday morning.

Page spent four years in charge, having initially been given the role on an interim basis in November 2020.

He was then appointed permanently in September 2022 and oversaw the team at two major tournaments.

The 49-year-old took Wales to Euro 2020 and the World Cup in 2022, which was their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.

EURO 2024 CONTENT ON F365

👉 England Clamour Rankings: Anthony Gordon still top but Watkins emerges after Kane ‘barely moved’

👉 Arsenal perfect signing proves why Edu is ‘going all out’ for £42m transfer as Spain’s starlets sparkle

👉 Euro 2024 Power Rankings: England drop as far as they can after dismal draw with Denmark

More recently, Page’s position came under review following disappointing friendly results against Gibraltar and Slovakia in June.

FA Wales chief football officer Dave Adams thanked Page for his work with the team from under-21 level to senior level.

“I would like to thank Rob for his work with the Association over the last seven years, firstly as the U21s Head Coach and then onto the role of Cymru Head Coach,” Adams said in a statement on the FAW website.

“Rob’s work has delivered success reaching the Round of 16 at EURO 2020 and qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and during his period we also integrated 18 pathway players into the senior squad.

“As we move forward this experience will support our objective to consistently qualify our Men’s National Team to major tournaments.”

Noel Mooney, FAW chief executive, added: “On behalf of myself and the entire FAW, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rob for his commitment and dedication to his roles for the National Teams.

“Under Rob Page’s leadership, our Cymru men’s team has achieved significant milestones and victories which have created many incredible memories for our nation, most notably our first World Cup in 64 years.”

📣 TO THE COMMENTS! Do you agree with the decision to sack Page? Join the debate here.

“We remain focused on our FAW value of ‘Excellence’ and look forward to the opportunities for our national teams and Welsh Football.”

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey paid tribute to Page.

The Cardiff player said on X: “It has been a journey we can all be proud of from the euros to taking Wales to a World Cup for the first time since 58.

“I personally just want to thank you for all you have done for me. You have been a privilege to work with, a gentleman and true family man.

“Myself and the team will forever be grateful for your guidance. These past few years are years we will treasure. Thank you, Rambo.”

More: Euro 2024 news | Wales news