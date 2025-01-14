Kyle Walker is confident he has ‘two to three years left at the top level’ and will only leave Manchester City for an ‘elite club’, according to reports.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Saturday that Walker has asked to leave the club.

The England defender has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks but reportedly wants to continue his international career, meaning a move to the Saudi Pro League is not being considered at this moment in time.

According to Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett, Walker ‘will only leave’ this month for an ‘elite club’ in Europe as he chases 100 caps for his country.

Walker has clearly learned from Jordan Henderson’s experience in the Middle East and does not want his international career to end the same way.

Henderson made the controversial decision to move to Al Ettifaq in the 2023 summer transfer window and initially kept his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad before falling out of favour and missing Euro 2024.

The former Liverpool captain has not played for the Three Lions since a qualifying match against Malta in November 2023, when he was booed by some home fans at Wembley.

Criticism stemmed from Henderson’s support for the LGBTQ community during his time at Liverpool. If you are not aware, homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia.

Anyway, Walker apparently has faith he can still cut it at the top level for at least another two years and is determined to prove it at a top European club.

Dorsett wrote on X: ‘Kyle Walker will only leave #mcfc if he can secure move to an elite club to further his England prospects. Desperate to win 100 caps, so currently a European club appeals more than Saudi Arabia.

‘I’m told he is confident he has 2-3 yrs left at top level, and City are v supportive.’

City’s supportive stance towards Walker is more evidence of the club’s strategy to back their players’ ambitions.

The Premier League champions rarely stand in the way of players who want to leave, most recently allowing Julian Alvarez to join Atletico Madrid.

Walker was below par in 2024, particularly in the first half of this campaign.

He has often been exposed defensively and has become more of a liability on the ball, convincing many that he is finished at the top level.

The 34-year-old’s ambitions in the January transfer window indicate that he does not believe that is the case.

Walker was linked with Bayern Munich 18 months ago but decided to stay at City. The German club’s manager at the time was Thomas Tuchel, who is now England head coach.

Tuchel clearly is, or at least was, a big fan of the Cityzens captain, which should boost his chances of reaching 100 caps. He has 93 appearances for his country.

