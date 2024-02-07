Simon Jordan has offered his thoughts on the clash between Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Brentford’s Neal Maupay on Monday night.

Walker and Maupay clashed towards the end of Man City’s 3-1 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It was unclear at the time what this clash was caused by but an expert lip reader has revealed that Walker threatened to ‘knock Maupay out’ after the Brentford star ‘taunted’ the England international ‘about his children’.

The Man City standout is showing no sign of ageing as he continues to be one of the best defenders in the world.

He has had a lot to deal with off the pitch, though. It emerged in January that he had split with his wife – Annie Kilner – after being revealed to be the father of Lauryn Goodwin’s five-month old daughter.

Walker has also fathered three-year-old boy Kairo with Goodwin during a previous split with Kilner in 2020.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan thinks Walker “shouldn’t be affected” by Maupay’s “sledging”.

“I think it’s unpalatable but it’s the reality of the circumstances. Footballers have been doing it for years, cricket does it, it’s called sledging and it’s part and parcel of the game,” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“It’s up to Kyle Walker to rise above it and not be affected by it, because if he is affected by it he’s being affected by the opposition, which he shouldn’t be.

“I wouldn’t do it [what Maupay did], because I think you beat people with talent, you don’t beat people by putting them off their game, but it’s gamesmanship.”

FEATURE: Stop getting Pep wrong… explaining the tactical key to why Arsenal, Liverpool will fear Man City charge

Jordan also reckons Walker is “sensitive” and should have quickly “got over it” and “didn’t need to get the officials involved”.

“But this idea that in this society we’ve all got to look out for each other – cobblers! It’s a football match, it’s not a village bowling green,” Jordan continued.

“I think If Kyle allows himself to be affected by that, if he’s feeling a bit sensitive about it, then that’s on him.

“Maybe Maupay did cross the line, but he doesn’t need to get the officials involved. There was an age-old scenario – and I’m not advocating for this – that he deals with him in the tunnel, and then we’d have seen how much Maupay has to say for himself, because he probably would have legged it into the dressing room.

“But Kyle has just got to get over it. Neal Maupay is an irrelevance, and he only becomes relevant if you make him relevant. So Walker should have been able to contend with it, he should have been bigger and better and I know Maupay might have said something that was really offensive but so what? Too many people react to what people are saying to them, when the people who are saying it are irrelevant.

“You have to own your own decisions and you have to take the consequences of them. If you don’t want people to make fun of your private life, then don’t go slinging it around and selling stories to a newspaper to manage other problems that might be coming down the pipe.”