Ten Hag woes continue with Man Utd star ‘sidelined for two months’ from injury in five-minute cameo

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to miss two months after sustaining a hamstring injury in the defeat to Brighton.

Erik ten Hag’s men have endured a challenging start to the season, with off-field issues compounded by poor performances and results on the pitch.

United are preparing for Wednesday’s Champions League group opener at Bayern Munich on the back of a 3-1 home loss to Brighton on Saturday, when their injury issues worsened.

Wan-Bissaka was surprisingly named on the bench having dealt with illness in the build-up and then picked up an injury when brought on with five minutes remaining.

The Red Devils said in a statement: “Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for a period on the sidelines after sustaining an injury during the closing stages of Saturday’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“Further assessment will be needed to determine how long Wan-Bissaka will be out for, but initial indications suggest it will be several weeks.”

It has been reported by The Athletic that the former Crystal Palace defender is facing two months out as the right-back joins United’s lengthy list of absentees.

Premier League winners and losers: Richarlison, Brighton brilliant; Man United, Dyche slammed

Wan-Bissaka joins left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines, along with centre-back Raphael Varane.

Meanwhile, deadline-day signing Sofyan Amrabat has to make his debut due to a knock.

Mason Mount has not featured since picking up an injury in last month’s loss at Tottenham, while Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Tom Heaton are also out.

Jadon Sancho has been banished from the first team “pending resolution of a squad discipline issue” and Antony has been given a leave of absence following assault allegations against him.

Diogo Dalot is now expected to receive a consistent run in the United team after losing his place as Ten Hag’s first-choice right-back after Wan-Bissaka’s impressive run of form under the Dutch manager.

MAILBOX: ‘Selfish’ Marcus Rashford is Man Utd’s biggest asset and liability