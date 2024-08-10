West Ham and Manchester United are in “advanced” negotiations over a deal to send Aaron Wan-Bissaka to east London, according to reports.

Former Crystal Palace right-back Wan-Bissaka is expected to leave Man Utd this summer with Erik ten Hag pursuing Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui.

Wan-Bissaka will likely cost under £20million – £30m less than what the Red Devils paid for him – and is a top target for new Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui.

A transfer is close to coming to fruition, with German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg confirmed that a the transfer will be completed “very soon”.

It is claimed that there is already a medical planned and a transfer should be agreed on Saturday.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Advanced stage in the negotiations between Manchester United and West Ham about a permanent deal of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“Both clubs are in contact now and want to finalize the deal today. And they will.

“Medical is planned for the next 3 days. Verbal agreement between WHUFC and Wan-Bissaka is done. Personal terms are all agreed as revealed on August 1st. He can sign a contract until 2030. Done deal very soon”

Wan-Bissaka could be the Hammers’ eighth summer signing after Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Rodriguez and Jean-Clair Todibo, who was confirmed on Saturday.

West Ham beat Man Utd to the signing of Todibo after UEFA rules left the Red Devils helpless. The owner of both OGC Nice and Man Utd, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, wanted to sign the French centre-back.

“I am really excited to be signing for West Ham United,” Todibo said after snubbing Italian giants Juventus to sign for West Ham. “It is a dream come true to play in the Premier League, the best league in the world.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me, at a Club with huge ambition, who want to really make progress under the new Head Coach.

“It feels like the right time to be coming to West Ham, in the heart of London, with an amazing, passionate fan-base. I’m so excited to pull on the West Ham shirt, and play at the London Stadium in the Premier League.”

West Ham sporting director Tim Steidten added: “This is another significant signing for the Football Club and shows the attraction of West Ham for top players in Europe.

“It’s no secret that Jean-Clair is a player we’ve been tracking for some time, so we’re delighted to have got this signing over the line ahead of the start of the new season.

“He’s got proven pedigree in European football, especially in France, where he has shone in recent years, showing all of his qualities as one of the finest ball-playing centre-halves in Ligue 1.

“There was huge interest from across Europe for his signature this summer, and we’re once again indebted to the Board for backing us to bring in a player who is approaching the peak years of his career.

“I’m sure the West Ham fans are excited about Jean-Clair’s arrival, and we can’t wait to see him playing in a West Ham shirt.”

