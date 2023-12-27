‘We want to do even more’ – Moyes hopeful of big things for West Ham ahead of Arsenal clash

West Ham manager David Moyes has praised the progress his side have made in the Premier League so far this season.

The Hammers are currently a point off the top six following a 2-0 home win against Manchester United.

And Moyes believes his side can “get better” as the campaign goes on.

He told a pre-match press conference: “We’re really pleased with the progress we’ve made.

“We’ve got 30 points in the league, which is a really good total for us at this time of year.

“We want to keep it going and we think we can get better and do even more.”

West Ham will aim to continue their solid form when they face Arsenal on Thursday – their final fixture of 2023.

Moyes confirmed striker Michail Antonio will miss out again as he continues to recover from a knee injury, while centre-back Nayef Aguerd will be assessed after missing the United victory through illness.

The sides have already met this season in the Carabao Cup, where West Ham claimed a 3-1 win against the Gunners back in November, but Moyes knows how difficult a task his team face.

“(I’m expecting) huge challenges. Arsenal have always been a really hard team to beat,” he said.

“We had a good result against them in the cup but this is a different competition.

“The league throws up different players and Arsenal changed their team for the game in the League Cup so they will be back to their full-strength team, I’ve no doubt, and going to the Emirates Stadium has never been an easy game.”

Arsenal have the chance to go top of the table with victory and Moyes was full of praise for a “brilliant job” done by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

“I’ve been impressed with Mikel since he first went in,” Moyes said.

“He won the FA Cup and the Community Shield, so a couple of wins right at the start.

“Then obviously it went a bit difficult and there was a lot of talk about him, but he hasn’t half proved all those doubters wrong because he’s done a brilliant job with Arsenal.

“He’s got them incredibly competitive, back around the top of the league and competing again. I think most Arsenal supporters will be happy with Mikel.”

