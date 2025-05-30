A Liverpool forward is being targeted by Al Nassr amid uncertainty over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, and he has already shown the Reds his loyalty may not lie there.

Liverpool could see a few players move on this summer. It’s often been suggested of late that Darwin Nunez will be sold, with clubs in Europe, Saudi Arabia and South America all said to be interested in him.

The Reds will seemingly open the door to that transfer, as Nunez did little to help his side win the Premier League. One player who did, Luis Diaz, is opening the door to a move himself, though.

Diaz earns one of the lowest wages in the Liverpool first time, and he’s gone from wanting a pay rise to deciding he has ‘no intention’ of signing a new deal at Anfield while Barcelona are keen on him.

His attempts to force a move may only be for the Spanish giants, but he’d be paid large sums in Saudi Arabia, and a club there now wants to sign the Colombian.

According to talkSPORT, Al Nassr have made Diaz their ‘top target’ for the summer. It is seemingly going to be an important transfer window in terms of forward transfers for the Saudi club.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Liverpool ‘accept’ Real Madrid ‘offer’ with ‘agreed’ Alexander-Arnold fee revealed; ‘release clause’ set

👉 Liverpool back in for £55m ‘Moneyball’ star as fourth signing after Klopp blocked move in 2022

👉 Liverpool ‘pulled out’ of signing Man Utd-bound star for three reasons with FSG ‘not 100% convinced’

Indeed, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted he’ll leave, with his contract expiring, as he stated on social media: ‘This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all’.

Though Al Nassr are hopeful that the striker will stay, they are looking at Diaz as a potential replacement, as the Portuguese has options for the future.

According to Ben Jacobs, Ronaldo could indeed renew with Al Nassr, but also play in the Club World Cup for rivals Al Hilal.

“Central dealmakers have proposed Ronaldo renews at Al-Nassr but first goes on loan to Al-Hilal for the Club World Cup,” Jacobs said.

“Unclear if Ronaldo open to this, while Hilal would prefer to add Victor Osimhen. Complicated situation, with clarity expected in the next ten days.”

Attempts to sign Diaz might well be made whether or not Ronaldo stays at the club, with the Liverpool man making a quality addition in any case.

READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold fee disputed with Real Madrid set to pay much less than reported