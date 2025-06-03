Luis Diaz is ready to leave the country as he prepares to move out of his apartment

A wantaway Liverpool forward has reportedly not extended the lease on his apartment and has given the go-ahead for his ‘furniture to be placed in storage’ as he expects to leave the club this summer.

The Reds are staring down the barrel of the exit of one of their best players this summer. They have already seen Trent Alexander-Arnold exit for Real Madrid, and now Luis Diaz could head to their rivals, Barcelona.

It has long been suggested that Diaz wants to earn more money at Liverpool, given he earns much less than some of their stars, but it was recently suggested that while Barcelona were in with him, he had ‘no intention’ of penning a new Reds deal.

His desire or even expectation to now leave the club has gone a step further, as per a recent report from GIVEMESPORT.

The report states Diaz has not extended the lease on his apartment, and has ‘given the go-ahead for his furniture to be placed in storage’.

It seems clear that he expects he won’t be remaining in the country long, or he’d not be getting ready to move out of his base in England.

But if it is Barcelona’s he’s waiting on, the Colombian could have an issue, as with their current financial position, and Liverpool wanting £70million and above, the LaLiga giants are ‘struggling to reach’ the asking price.

Al-Nassr, who are reportedly interested, definitely do have access to the kind of money that the Anfield outfit wants to receive for Diaz, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s future there is up in the air, so it’s expected that solving that issue is higher on their list of priorities.

That said, a recent report did state that the Saudi side’s opening bid could be imminent after they received approval to enter negotiations.

Whether or not that is the case remains to be seen, though. Al-Nassr also have players in reserve for if Diaz does not want to join.

It’s been reported that could turn their attention to Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho if they can’t get Diaz, knowing Barcelona are also in pursuit of the Liverpool man.

Exactly which route the Colombian takes remains to be seen, but it’s clear he is ready to leave the country at the drop of a hat.

