Carragher names two Liverpool players ‘who are never going to play’ under Iraola

Jamie Carragher has said that Liverpool duo Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa are not going to play under manager Andoni Iraola.

The former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit believes the Reds should have sold Japanese midfielder Endo.

Carragher is not a fan of Italian winger Chiesa either and thinks that Iraola is not going to use him much this season.

Endo has been at Liverpool since 2023 and is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2027.

The 33-year-old midfielder has made 87 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

Chiesa has been on the books of Liverpool since 2024 and is under contract at the Reds until 2028.

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The Italian winger has had injury problems and is a squad player when fit and available.

Chiesa has made 50 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

Carragher verdict on Liverpool duo Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa

Carragher said on The Overlap: “Liverpool have got two players in the squad who are never going to play.

“And there are all these quotas, you can only have 17 players and all that.

“They have got Chiesa and Endo.

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“It’s like they are never going to kick a ball.

“Endo should have been moved on.

“He has done great, a bit of a cult hero.”

Jamie Carragher slams Milos Kerkez

Carragher has also given his verdict on Liverpool left-back Milos Kerkez, and it’s brutal.

The pundit said: “I described Kerkez last season – and it was his first season, maybe it was a bit harsh at the time – he’s the Darwin Nunez of full-backs.

“It’s just like ‘head down and run’, everything Kerkez does is 100 miles an hour.

“You know, when you’re on a football pitch, you’re very rarely running as fast as you can.

“When you’re getting chased, that’s running as fast as you can, but you’re not running as fast on the pitch because you know you’re going to have to stop, change direction, you’re going to have to swap the ball… but he does everything 100 miles an hour – every time he closes someone down, he passes it – bang!

“They’ve brought in Kerkez for £40million.

“He’s had his first season, it wasn’t amazing, but right, you go: ‘OK, Iraola’s come in from Bournemouth, he knows him, he’s still our left-back.

“Andy Robertson moved on, we had another left-back on loan, so we’re probably not going to spend another £40million on another.

“He’s our left-back, let him have another year.”

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