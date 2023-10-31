Watch out, Lewandowski – Barcelona’s Brazilian dream is en route & striking his way to stardom

Xavi can’t stop when it comes to integrating generational La Masia talents into his Barcelona team at the moment, but it’s a Brazilian export who appears to be next in line.

It feels like we can’t go a week in football at the moment without Barcelona freakishly spawning in another youth prospect, capable of either scoring worldies for fun, making defenders look silly or gliding around the pitch with the ball seemingly bolted to their boots.

The emergence of Lamine Yamal appears to have set off a violent chain reaction around the club, with the likes of Fermin Lopez and Marc Guiu both bursting onto the scene as of late and looking like world beaters in the making.

