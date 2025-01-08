Wayne Rooney to Man City mooted as he’s backed for Man Utd return in ‘very important role’

Wayne Rooney has been advised to take a position at Manchester City, while he could return to Manchester United in a “very important role”.

The Man Utd legend is out of work as he was sacked by Championship club Plymouth Argyle on New Year’s Eve.

Rooney had spells at Derby County, DC United and a dire stint at Birmingham City before he was appointed by Plymouth ahead of this season.

The 39-year-old had a difficult task at Plymouth as they would have been favourites for relegation with or without Rooney.

Under the former Man Utd and England striker, Plymouth enjoyed a decent start to the season as they were strong at home, but he left the club after a poor run of form left them bottom of the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether Rooney will return to management, but Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has explained why a move to Man City would be a good idea.

“I do feel sorry for Wayne Rooney. Every role he’s taken has been a really difficult one. It’s difficult to see where he goes next,” Goodman said.

“I understand the decision (Rooney’s departure). Plymouth suffered some terrible away defeats with no quality and, more worryingly, no fight. They scored just three and conceded 35 goals in his 13 away games at Plymouth which is embarrassing, really. Something had to be done and I think Wayne knew that too.

“I get the feeling he’d like to stay involved in football but might need some time out. Perhaps he could go somewhere as a number two? It’s hard to see him getting a manager role at any high level in the immediate future.”

“I remember him joking about going to Manchester City and learning from Pep Guardiola previously. It sounds funny but it wouldn’t be the worst idea, would it when you look at what Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca learned?!

“Obviously, that’s probably a non-starter but Coleen’s been in the jungle so they might want to take some family time. He was an excellent as a pundit in the summer at the Euro’s and I’d imagine people would like to see him do it again.

“My best guess though, is that he’d like to get back in football in a ‘hands-on’ capacity.”

Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham meanwhile reckons he could take a “very important role” at Man Utd.

“Would Wayne Rooney be a good striking coach? Without a doubt. I think it is a very important role nowadays. There are set-piece coaches, back four coaches, striker coaches and Wayne’s been one of the top players in the country,” Sheringham said.

“Could he help Rasmus Hojlund? Of course. He’s an experienced player that’s played for his country a hundred times and scored goals at the top level. So any advice from him you would have to listen to.”