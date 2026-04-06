Wayne Rooney has picked out a manager who “should 100%” be named as Manchester United’s next permanent boss ahead of next season.

Interim boss Michael Carrick has placed himself in a prime position to be Man Utd’s next permanent manager, having won seven of his ten matches in charge.

Carrick has made several simple changes to spark an instant upturn in results and performances, and the Red Devils now look set to qualify for the Champions League.

Initially, Man Utd planned to have Carrick in charge only until the summer, but the club legend has put INEOS in a difficult position as the fan clamour for him to be their next permanent boss has been growing.

Carrick has also been boosted by Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti removing themselves from the running to be Man Utd’s next permanent boss, though Paul Scholes has named his “perfect” successor.

But Rooney has explained why he thinks Carrick “has to” be Man Utd’s manager beyond this season.

“100% he should [get the job]. I have said this. I knew this was going to happen with Michael Carrick,” Rooney said.

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“I know him very well. I know his character, his personality. It needed a calm head, but someone who knows the place and the players needed some love, and he has given them that.

“We have seen the players play with more quality, more together as a team, and they look like a very strong team. For me, why would you change?

“He has got the best winning percentage of any Manchester United manager after that many games. For me, he has to get the job.”

Former Man Utd striker Michael Owen agrees with Rooney, with the pundit hitting out at “stupid” suggestions that he “shouldn’t continue”.

“I’d be firmly in the camp of Carrick keeping the job,” Owen told the Manchester Evening News.

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“They have tried virtually everything. And after a dozen years of trying and failing, you land on somebody, that’s getting a tune out of the players, they’re winning games and looking progressive, some of the players are playing the best football they’ve played in years.

“Imagine if you got rid of Michael Carrick, just imagine it, and you brought in whoever, I don’t care who it is, a born winner, they’ve already had that type of manager. Imagine if things start going poorly again. I mean, the ownership would get absolutely lynched.

“I mean what a stupid… how on Earth anybody can say that he shouldn’t continue. What’s the worst that can happen? You give him a couple of years’ contract, what’s the worst that can happen?

“He starts the next season for the first three or four months, he loses every game and he’s useless. You can part company. It’s not like you’ve got to stick with someone for 10 years.”

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