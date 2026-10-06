Rooney names ‘absolute disgrace’ at Man Utd who was ‘the worst trainer’

Wayne Rooney has outed his former Manchester United teammate Carlos Tevez as ‘the worst trainer’ he ever played with during his time at Old Trafford, branding the Argentine an ‘absolute disgrace’.

Tevez joined United on a two-year loan in August 2007 after helping West Ham avoid relegation during a 2006/07 season in which he scored seven goals in 29 games in all competitions and produced some inspirational performances for the Hammers.

The Argentine was renowned for his work ethic on the pitch and became a firm fan favourite during his time at Man Utd, scoring 34 goals in 99 appearances.

Indeed, he formed part of one of the greatest attacking units in both United and Premier League history alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dimitar Berbatov and Rooney himself.

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Tevez was instrumental in helping United win six pieces of silverware during his time at Old Trafford, including back-to-back league titles and the 2007/08 Champions League.

Though Tevez would go on to tarnish his time at United by joining bitter rivals Manchester City in 2009, Rooney has previously named the Argentine as his favourite-ever strike partner.

However, featuring alongside Berbatov on the latest instalment of the Stick to United podcast, Rooney did not hold back when describing Tevez’s efforts on the training ground at Carrington.

“We were all different profiles of players,” Rooney said of Ferguson’s elite strike force after Berbatov joined from Tottenham in the summer of 2008.

“For instance, if you looked at Tevez in training he was an absolute disgrace. He was the worst trainer I’d ever seen in my life!

“But then as a team-mate or the manager, we would accept it because he would go on the pitch and put all his energy on the pitch which was great.”

Rooney spots Rashford issue

Meanwhile, Rooney has spotted an “issue” with Marcus Rashford and has told head coach Michael Carrick how to fix it.

After loan stints at Aston Villa and Barcelona, Rashford returned to Old Trafford ahead of this season after being given another chance by Carrick.

Rashford‘s return was sanctioned after Barcelona opted against signing him permanently in the summer, and he has been one of United’s better performers at the start of this campaign.

Still, the England international is without a goal this season, and Rooney has pointed out why he has struggled with the final aspect of his game in the opening weeks of this campaign.

Rooney said about Rashford on The United Stand: “No, because I actually think he has done okay in games, and he has looked lively, and in some games he hasn’t.

“But I think in some of the games, he has actually looked quite lively and sharp.

“I think the issue is he’s too far away from goal. That’s the issue why he’s not scoring or creating.

“He’s playing too wide. He’s playing too deep at times.

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“With Marcus Rashford, with good attacking players who can score goals, you want to get them as close to the goal as possible, and I don’t think he’s close enough to the goal.

“That’s an issue, in terms of carrying an injury.”