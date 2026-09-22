Wayne Rooney has commented on the JJ Gabriel situation at Manchester United, with his “desire” to play elsewhere “known”.

Gabriel has been in the headlines for the past week because it has emerged that the 15-year-old wants to leave Man Utd.

For a long time, it has been clear that the talented teenager has a huge future after being earmarked as a potential future star of world football.

However, Gabriel looks set to continue his career elsewhere, and it’s been reported that he has a ‘first major agreement’ for his next move.

Rooney’s son, Kai Rooney, also plays in Man Utd’s academy, and the club legend has now revealed what he has “heard” about Gabriel over the years.

“I’ve seen JJ grow up, he’s been in Kai’s [Rooney’s son] team throughout the years growing up and I think anyone close to it knew that was coming,” Rooney said on the latest episode of Stick to United.

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“There’s been a desire to go and play probably in Spain…”

“In fairness to Manchester United, they’ve done everything, they’ve done absolutely everything to keep him at the club.

“I think it’s been known and there’s been a desire to go and play probably in Spain, I think. I might be wrong but this is what you’ve heard over the years.

“The club have treated him probably differently to the other players because he is such a special talent and I know, I recognise, I understand that because I was that player at Everton.

“I was getting that treatment at Everton where you’re getting a bit more, parents get given stuff, you get that special treatment more than the other players are getting which, as a club, you need to do to try and keep these better players.

“It’s just disappointing, of course, because he’s such a top player and he’s a lovely kid so yeah, you never know whether it’s gone too far and whether there is a chance for him to stay.

“But I think everyone close to it has probably known that was going to come.”

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He added: “I think there has been that hunger, that desire to play in Spain if I’m being honest.

“I might be wrong here but this is my opinion from being around it, seeing him play and things I’ve heard at the training ground.”

Rooney has also noted that it would be a “shame” for Man Utd if Gabriel left, but it wouldn’t be a “surprise”.

“To be honest, I’m not sure he’s a Manchester United fan,” Rooney continued.

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“Since he’s been about 12 or 13, there has been talk of him going to play in Spain so I think anyone who has been around it, this is not a surprise at all that this has happened.

“It’s a shame because he’s such a good talent, a good player, there’s a lot of excitement around the club.

“But what I do know is there’s any young players in there who want to play for the club and regardless of age, if you don’t want to be at the club then I don’t think you should be keeping players who don’t want to be there.

“I think that sends the wrong message to the players at the club who do want to be there.”