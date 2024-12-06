A pundit does not think Plymouth Argyle sacking boss Wayne Rooney “is the answer”, but the head coach has been sent an “alarming” warning.

The Manchester United legend returned to football in the summer. Plymouth appointed him after they narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship last season.

Plymouth have one of the lowest budgets in the Championship and Rooney‘s first season would be deemed a success if he kept them in the league again.

Under Rooney, Plymouth’s home form has been positive this season, but they are winless in ten away games.

The Pilgrims are two points clear of the relegation zone, but the pressure on him has intensified after their away losses against Norwich City (6-1) and Bristol City (4-0).

It’s subsequently been reported that Rooney has been given ‘two games’ to save his job, so needs a win when his side host Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

Plymouth chairman Simon Hallett has insisted that there are “no conversations going on” about replacing Rooney and former England international Carlton Palmer doesn’t think the “answer is sacking the manager”.

“Plymouth Argyle’s owner, Simon Hallett, has thrown his support behind Wayne Rooney, and so he should,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s admitted that the results have been poor in recent weeks, and I think one of the things that would be concerning me more than anything else would be the amount of goals that Plymouth are conceding. Already the goal difference that they have got is -20.

“I don’t believe the answer is sacking the manager. Wayne Rooney is a young manager, it doesn’t matter who was going to take over there, they were going to struggle, they haven’t got the finances to compete with the teams in the Championship.

“If Wayne Rooney keeps Plymouth in the Championship this season, he will have done well, but he’s got to stop them conceding.”

Despite this, Palmer admits Plymouth’s defensive record is “alarming” and this needs to be “arrested” in the coming weeks.

“If you’re going to get beat, you get beat, but don’t be getting beaten by fours, fives and sixes because that creates problems for the owner, he’s got to arrest that,” Palmer added.

“They’re outside the relegation positions at the moment on 17 points, with Portsmouth at the bottom on 13 points and QPR and Hull on 15 points, but a couple of wins gets you into mid-table.

“I don’t think there’s any panic, there’s certainly no panic, but he needs to stop them conceding so many goals. It’s alarming how many goals they have conceded, you can’t be conceding 38 goals in 18 games and only scoring 18 goals, you’re going to get relegated on that basis, so he needs to address that situation, and I’m sure Wayne will do that.”