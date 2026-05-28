Wayne Rooney makes two-word Man Utd prediction for Premier League title next season

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed whether he thinks his former side can win the Premier League title next season.

Under Michael Carrick, Man Utd enjoyed a remarkable second half of the 2025/26 campaign, having won 12 of their last 17 games to seal Champions League qualification.

Carrick, who was recently named permanent Man Utd boss, got the absolute maximum out of his squad after replacing Ruben Amorim, but they need to strengthen in various positions before they juggle several competitions next season. A new report has claimed they could make as many as seven signings this summer.

Still, Rooney has credited Carrick for ensuring there has been “progression” at Man Utd in recent months.

“I think where Man United have been over the last few years has been very difficult for the fans to find some happiness in it,” Rooney told talkSPORT.

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“But I think since Michael went in, I think there’s hope and belief again within the Man United fans.

“To finish third, I think all of the signings done quite well. And now back in the Champions League, and hopefully they go and sign a few players who can help them try and go the next step.

“So I think there’s progression; it looks better. And hopefully we see the benefits of having, I think, a very good coach in.”

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“I think it’s going to be very difficult…”

Despite this, Rooney thinks it will be “very difficult” for Man Utd to go as far as winning the Premier League next season.

“Well, I think the expectations, I spoke to him (Carrick) last week, will be to try and win everything they go in, but then you have to be realistic as well,” Rooney added.

“I think, can you progress again from where you’ve been? So I think if United finish in the top four next season and maybe have a challenge and win, you know, maybe FA Cup and try and do well in the Champions League, I think, again, that’s progression.

“We all want them to win the league, but you have to be realistic and say, are they going to win the league? Are they going to win the Champions League? I think it’s going to be very difficult, but trying to get an improvement.”

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