Any tentative signs that Roy Keane was mellowing at the start of 2025 were extinguished with a waspish swipe at Trent Alexander-Arnold during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Despite his reputation as football’s grumpiest man, repeated exposure to Keane on The Overlap has revealed a more collected side to the Irishman.

Compared to Gary Neville, who has inadvertently revealed Huel is the LinkedIn equivalent of Rainbow Dust with his skittish energy, and banter’s Jamie Carragher, Keane sits back and prescribes to the ‘less is more’ mantra that so many people should aspire to.

For the full article, please click here.