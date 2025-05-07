We can’t believe these 15 stats from Inter’s classic 4-3 win over Barcelona

Inter Milan are through to the Champions League final after beating Barcelona 4-3 in one of the best football matches you’re ever likely to see.

After last week’s 3-3 draw in Spain, the tie couldn’t have been more delicately poised and Inter raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to Lautaro Martinez and a penalty from Hakan Calhanoglu.

Barca were only two minutes away from their first final in 10 years having fought back – in a similar scenario to the first leg – to lead 3-2 on the night.

But centre-back Francesco Acerbi smashed a cross into the roof of the net to level the tie, the 37-year-old charging around with his shirt off in wild celebrations.

