We can’t believe these 9 incredible stats from France’s historic 14-0 win over Gibraltar

France recorded the biggest victory in European Championship history as they thrashed Gibraltar 14-0 in Nice, leading to some eye-popping stats emerging from the game.

Les Bleus had already qualified as winners of Group B and showed no signs of letting up against Gibraltar, who suffered a nightmare start.

Defender Ethan Santos scored an early own goal before then being sent off in the 18th minute for a late tackle on teenage France debutant Warren Zaire-Emery.

France were relentless as they scored seven goals in each half. Captain Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick, with Kingsley Coman netting twice and substitute Olivier Giroud hitting a late brace.

