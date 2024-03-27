We can’t believe this outrageously good XI hasn’t qualified for Euro 2024

Despite the expansion of the European Championship to include 24 teams, plenty of talented players won’t participate in this summer’s finals.

Every football fan wants the biggest names to make it, but a combination of hard luck, lack of depth and sheer ineffectiveness means some of the continent’s brightest talents will endure a football-free close season.

We’ve compiled the best XI made up of players from countries that won’t be playing at this summer’s tournament in Germany.

For the full article, please click here.