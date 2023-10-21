We can’t get over the batsh*t Brazilian Serie A top scorers chart: Hulk, Suarez…

The Brazilian Serie A always seems to deliver on the entertainment front and you won’t believe some of the names who make it into the top 10 scorers chart for 2023.

Unlike the majority of European leagues that run from August to May, the Brazilian Serie A runs throughout a calendar year from April to December.

As we now head into the tail end of the 2023 campaign, we thought we’d check in on the top 10 scorers and a few familiar faces make their way onto the list.

For the full article, please click here.