Questions over Cristiano Ronaldo’s place in the Portugal team intensified after his missed penalty against Denmark on Sunday night.

Ronaldo is unquestionably Portugal’s greatest-ever player (sorry, Eusebio), having scored 135 goals in 218 appearances for his country before the match in Lisbon.

But the forward is now 40 and has slowed to the pace of an asthmatic ant carrying some heavy shopping over the past few years.

For the full article, please click here.