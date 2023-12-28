‘We deserved much more’ – Arteta credits Arsenal but admits they ‘need to finish better’

Mikel Arteta felt his Arsenal side “deserved much more” from their loss against West Ham, but highlighted the “need to finish better” after 30 shots without a goal.

The Gunners had lost just twice in the Premier League this season before facing the Hammers. Those came against last season’s fourth-placed side Newcastle and high-flying Aston Villa.

But the Hammers – who had already beaten Arsenal 3-1 in the League Cup – stunned the Gunners by turning them over for the second time in the campaign.

It was a great start for the visitors, who opened the scoring through Tomas Soucek inside 15 minutes, before former Gunner Konstantinos Mavropanos doubled the lead in the second-half.

A barrage of Arsenal chances came to no avail, and they slipped to a 2-0 defeat, which keeps them second in the table and two points behind Liverpool – who they could have leapfrogged again – but has moved their opponents up to sixth.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Gunners boss Arteta stated he felt his side deserved more given the ample chances they had.

“We deserved much more than what we got. We tried and tried but the difference was made in the boxes. They had two shots, scored two goals, we had 30 shots I think and not scored a single goal,” he said.

“We had big, big, big chances and that’s the difference in the Premier League – you want to win games you have to make the difference in the box.”

While he had a lot of praise for his players, who he felt did 90 per cent right, he did admit they need to finish better in games like that or they’ll be caught out in the Premier League.

“I have nothing for the players, I have to praise them, they tried until the end, we couldn’t get what I think we deserved,” Arteta added.

“If I have to question them it’s just to say they tried too hard. They really wanted it, they kept at it and they tried their best, the attitude was incredibly good.

“We didn’t put the ball in the net, that was what was missing. What we need is to finish better.”

