According to reports, Ruben Amorim “could not convince” Manchester United to “spend on a good goalkeeper” after the head coach requested a preferred target.

For most of this summer, Man Utd have been focused on overhauling their attack and they have sealed deals for Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to sit as the third-biggest spenders in this window.

These players made a positive impact against Arsenal on Sunday, so there are signs that the Red Devils will be more dangerous in attack this season.

Still, Amorim‘s side need reinforcements in other positions and it’s been widely reported that their current priority is to sign a new goalkeeper and centre-midfielder.

The lack of outgoings are impacting their plans, but the absence of Andre Onana and the poor mistake made by Alter Bayindir exposed their clear need to land an upgrade between the sticks.

£40m-rated Emiliano Martinez has been heavily linked with Man Utd and it has been suggested that Aston Villa are open to his exit as they look to ease their PSR issues.

A report from journalist Gaston Edul claims Amorim made it clear to Man Utd chiefs that he “wanted” Martinez, but they made a weak attempt to sign him and this deal is currently looking unlikely.

“The deal was very close (Emi Martinez to Manchester United),” Edul said on the 412 YouTube channel.

“The coaching staff, especially Amorim, wanted him, and Martinez knew that Amorim wanted him.

“Amorim could not convince the United board that it was important to spend on a good goalkeeper.

“Well, they told him that Onana was there and said, ‘OK, we’ll do you a favour and try,’ and they offered a loan. Aston Villa made it clear under what conditions they would let him go for a sale.”

As mentioned, outgoings will be key to Man Utd’s hopes of securing more signings and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a detailed update on four potential departures.

“Man Utd are pushing Jadon Sancho to find the solution as soon as possible,” Romano revealed.

“Sancho and Roma deal was on for £20 million. On Monday, Sancho said ‘no’ to that possibility.

“For Man Utd there are some players who are completely out of the squad. Internally they describe that as a bomb squad – those who are completely out of the project: Sancho, Antony, Real Betis are still interested but there could be other clubs, and Alejandro Garnacho, who is expected to join Chelsea.

“Tyrell Malacia is also not part of the project, and Roma and Besikas are the two clubs interested.

“At Man Utd there is movement for these players because it’s going to be important to find new solutions on the market.

“For Sancho, Man Utd have been clear with the player. They want a solution as soon as possible because his salary is a big part of the Financial Fair Play position for Man Utd.

“So it’s going to be important to see what’s going to happen there for sure as Man Utd were really ready and prepared to welcome a £20m loan with an obligation to buy almost guaranteed from Roma.”