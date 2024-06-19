‘We’ll see what happens’ – Arsenal star casts doubt over long-term future

David Raya has hinted his future is not yet certain despite a successful loan spell at Arsenal from Brentford including an obligation to buy.

Raya, 28, joined the Gunners in what was seen as a rather strange move as Mikel Arteta claimed he wanted to rotate both the Spaniard and Aaron Ramsdale.

Ultimately, Raya became Arteta’s regular first choice, playing 32 Premier League games on the way to helping Arsenal finish second, losing out on the title to Manchester City on the final day.

Raya wants to play in Spain one day

It has long been expected that the 35m euro deal to take Raya permanently from west London to north London. But while he says he is happy at Arsenal and in England, he harbours ambitions of playing in his homeland.

“I would like to play in Spain one day,” he said.

“As I have never played in the Spanish league, then, returning would not be returning. Coming home, at some point, yes. I don’t close any doors.

“Right now, I am very happy in the Premier League. Let’s see what happens this year, if I stay at Arsenal or not. You have to wait and see.

“It has been a good campaign with Arsenal, and it is a shame that we have not been able to win the title.

“(Manchester) City have made it very difficult for us. I am very happy with the campaign, and I hope to be able to continue there next year.”

Raya is currently with the Spain team at Euro 2024, and was an unused substitute in their 3-0 opening Group B match against Croatia in Berlin on Saturday.

Were he not to sign for Arsenal it would be a bitter blow as they are currently reported to be in the market for a striker. Victor Osimhen of Napoli has consistently been linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium, though his contract contains a reported 120m release clause and the Italian giants are not likely to entertain any bids below that valuation.

Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee is another option, though he is interesting both Manchester United and AC Milan, meaning that deal could be tough to do unless the Gunners act quickly. The Dutchman, who was a late call up to Ronald Koeman’s Euros squad, has A £34m release clause in his contract after an impressive season in Serie A where he scored 11 goals to help the club reach the Champions League.

