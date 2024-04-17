Arsene Wenger thinks Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may live to regret not attacking more against Manchester City in last month’s 0-0 draw at the Etihad.

The Gunners failed to go top of the Premier League on Sunday after a surprise 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa, which came hours after Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Manchester City had smashed Luton Town at home the day before and finished the weekend top of the table by two points.

Giving his take on Arsenal’s defeat to Unai Emery’s men, club legend Wenger reflected on the 0-0 draw at the Etihad on March 31.

Wenger believes that the result could be pivotal in the title race as Arsenal had what it takes to win on the day.

“It was a complete surprise,” Wenger told beIN Sports when asked about the loss to Villa.

“You know that when you play for the championship at home with eight games to go and you have the opportunity to make a difference, you have to take it.

“The surprise of the weekend is that City have their nose in front again. Nobody expected that. Of course, one could have a bad result but not the two and that is surprising.

“Arsenal still have an advantage with their goal difference. So even if City have a draw and we win, we’d be in front of them.

“The frustration was a bit on the day [they drew at City]. You didn’t know after the game. Okay, it was a good point and a well-fought point because City didn’t create much.

“I get as well the feeling that if they had pushed more, the three points were available there. You’ll know at the end of the season, usually when you play against a big opponent and you can finish him off, you want to do it.”

Arsenal might have faltered in the Premier League title race but their priority right now will be Wednesday’s huge Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

The German side earned a 2-2 draw at the Emirates last week and are pinning all of their hopes on success in the Champions League after surrendering their Bundesliga crown to Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite Bayern’s poor form this season, the fact they only have this competition to play for means they are a still a very capable opponent for Arsenal and should not be underestimated.

