Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has revealed his verdict on his former side’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners are the underdogs heading into Wednesday night’s second leg in Paris as they were beaten 1-0 by Luis Enrique’s side last week.

In the first leg at the Emirates, PSG started strong and took the lead through the 2025 top scorer in Europe, Ousmane Dembele.

Arsenal eventually grew into the match, but PSG had chances to extend their lead and Mikel Arteta’s side were fortunate to only lose 1-0.

PSG will be difficult to overcome and Wayne Rooney doubts whether they are ready “psychologically” to “get over the line” for a major trophy.

“I think for Arsenal there’s a fear over the last few years, psychologically, there’s a fear of not getting over the line,” Rooney claimed.

“They’ve ran Manchester City close a couple of times in the league, they’ve ran Liverpool a little bit close, now they’ve beaten Madrid and they’re close in the Champions League…

“I think there’s a fear. There’s a hurdle they have to go over. You need to be successful to build, and that’s the only way you can build is being successful on the way on the journey to the top, and I don’t think they’re making those steps.”

Responding to Rooney’s comments, Wenger admits there could be “weight” to this argument, but he explained why he is “confident” that Arsenal can progress to the final.

“You need to be inside the group to know that. I don’t have that feeling, but we are a few years now where they have been very close, so maybe it has a weight,” Wenger suggested.

“But at some stage you have to get it out, and the best way to get it out is to go out on the pitch and turn up and win a big game, a massive game. Tomorrow they have the opportunity and the players know they have nothing to lose.

“I think the judgement is severe and not deserved. But at some stage you have to be there. At some stage you have win it … and this team is strong enough to win the Champions League or to win the Premier League.

“Unfortunately for them, Liverpool this year was a tough opponent. Nobody would have predicted that Liverpool would make up 15 points difference on the rest of the pack, and so let’s see [how Arsenal get on against PSG].

“I’m confident that they can overturn the first leg, and they have the needed quality. But of course, you need to have a great offensive performance, but you need as well to be capable to stop this PSG team, to stop them expressing their talent, which is not easy.

“They are playing at home, they can smell the final and will be difficult to stop.”