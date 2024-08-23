We’re calling it now – Granit Xhaka has just won this year’s Puskas Award

Few elite-level footballers have enjoyed a late-career renaissance to match Granit Xhaka’s over recent years.

From telling Arsenal fans to f*ck off in 2019 – while wearing the captain’s armband – Xhaka has transformed himself from the walking definition of a liability into a midfielder who is always 10% better than you might think.

His turnaround began at Arsenal, when incoming manager Mikel Arteta stood by the Switzerland international and reintroduced him into the first-team as a key player. Xhaka repaid Arteta’s faith with a string of inspirational performances.

