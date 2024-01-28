We’re delighted to announce Eric Bailly remains the most chaotic footballer in Europe

Eric Bailly worked hard to establish his reputation as one of the funniest, most chaotic footballers in the world during his time at Manchester United – so it’s wonderful to see that he’s still not lost the old magic after leaving Old Trafford.

Shipped out on loan to Marseille after Erik ten Hag’s arrival, Bailly has spent the last 18 months a little under the radar. The defender made just five Ligue 1 starts over the course of his year at the Stade Velodrome before a permanent move away from United in the summer – inevitably to the Turkish Super Lig.

A matter of months later, Bailly found himself one of six players suspended by Besiktas for “poor performance and incompatibility with the team”. The decision was reached to terminate his contract before the end of the year and he’s since joined Villarreal, the club where he made a name for himself; where United originally signed him from.

