We’re delighted to announce that Dimitri Payet is still very, very good at free-kicks

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Cast your minds back to mid-2016 and David Cameron is making a hog’s roast of the country, chart music is about as imaginative as a corpse and Dimitri Payet is scoring free-kicks that could act as Viagra replacements. The more things change…

The definitive cult footballer always did things differently. After years at Marseille, Payet rocked up at West Ham and illuminated their final season at Upton Park with flicks, tricks and challenging the rules of relativity with his set-pieces.

