We’re delighted to announce that Endrick has matched Antonio Rudiger’s freak

Antonio Rudiger is really good at football, but he’s also really weird. Properly nuts. And we think that weirdness actually helps elevate him to a world class level.

You’ve got to have more than talent to make it in the cauldron that is Real Madrid. It’s not just about being able to kick a ball exceptionally well, but about handling the highest level of pressure one could fathom in football.

Some players can, but plenty can’t. Rudiger seems to ignore the pressure completely by channelling it and turning into some kind of sociopathic cult of personality, fuelled by crunching tackles, lifting trophies and being a menace to anyone within his vicinity – teammate or not.

