We’re delighted to announce that Lionel Messi has transformed into David Nugent

Alongside all his medals and individual accolades, Lionel Messi has cemented his status as the footballer that millions will idolise and seek to emulate for decades to come.

But his goal against Canada in the 2024 Copa America semi-final hinted at something more mischievous; that Messi himself has spent hours watching YouTube compilations and making detailed notes about a journeyman English second-tier striker from the 2000s.

Back in 2007, David Nugent scored on his sole England appearance by tracking a Jermain Defoe shot to the goalline and belting it into the net.

