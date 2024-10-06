We’re delighted to announce that Michael Olise has turned into prime Arjen Robben

Michael Olise has made an impressive start to life at Bayern Munich – and their sporting director has already felt compelled to compare Olise to two of the finest attackers to ever grace the Allianz Arena.

“Michael is a player who, like a young (Franck) Ribery or a young (Arjen) Robben, can achieve extraordinary things,” Max Eberl recently enthused.

For a player who was playing in the Football League at Reading less than four years ago, his journey into one of Europe’s brightest young footballers has not been an entirely unpredictable one.

