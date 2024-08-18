We’re delighted to announce that Saudi Arabia has broken Cristiano Ronaldo

It was all set up for Cristiano Ronaldo to begin the 2024-25 campaign with another trophy.

A goal and assist in the Saudi Super Cup semi against Al Taawon capped off a 2-0 win and sent Al Nassr into the final against Al Hilal, last season’s runaway league champions.

As both teams emerged from the tunnel in Riyadh, Ronaldo tempted fate by touching the Saudi Super Cup. Perhaps it was an indication that superstitions are the invention of a fearful mind or that Ronaldo actually thinks he’s a god. It’s a difficult one to call.

For the full article, please click here.