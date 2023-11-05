We’re delighted to announce that Thomas Tuchel has lost his f*cking marbles

After watching his Bayern Munich side demolish Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the season’s first Der Klassiker, Thomas Tuchel wasn’t finished.

Aided by a Harry Kane hat-trick, one that counted even in the humourlessly pedantic German definition of the term, Bayern swept aside opponents with such ruthless ease that you suspected the Dortmund players had rewatched last season’s epic title collapse before entering the field.

Bayern were dominant. Playing with an arrogance that made the 1982 West Germany side appear like wallflowers in comparison, the perennial Bundesliga champions got Dortmund in a headlock and didn’t relent for the entire 90 minutes.

