We’re delighted to inform you that Kylian Mbappe is still rattled by Emi Martinez

From Fabrizio Romano announcing the winner days before to Twitch streamers running around creating content on the night, the argument that the Ballon d’Or has lost its sparkle is a very fair one.

Lionel Messi winning his eighth trophy felt inevitable from the minute Argentina went all the way at the 2022 World Cup no matter how many goals Erling Haaland scored last season, which is enough to put a bad taste in the mouth of some.

When you marry that to IShowSpeed running around live on stream barking at footballers and making a drama during the moment Messi won, and the extremely poor organisation of the ceremony as a whole which meant women’s football was again entirely overlooked, the evening was an awkward one.

