We’re happy to announce that Lionel Messi is making the MLS his own personal playground
Lionel Messi scored two more goals on a warm Saturday night in Massachusetts. He nearly scored a third. He assisted Inter Miami’s fourth. And he did it without producing anything remarkable, by his impeccably high standards.
But Messi’s numbers thus far in his first full MLS season are; he has now scored nine times in six-and-a-half MLS games in 2024.
Toss in seven assists, as per the MLS’s somewhat generous definition, and he’s averaging 2.5 goal contributions per 90 minutes.