Werner has ‘better chance’ to thrive at Spurs as ex-player claims ‘any striker would struggle at Man Utd’

Mikael Silvestre is not convinced Tottenham new boy Timo Werner would have been a good signing for Manchester United.

Tottenham confirmed the six-month loan signing of Werner on Tuesday evening.

The former Chelsea forward is Ange Postecoglou’s first signing of the winter transfer window, and he is expected to be followed through the door by Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin.

“I’m very happy to be here – I think I joined a very, very big club,” Werner said.

“The talk of the manager was a really, really good talk. He gave me straight away the feeling I need to join a club.

“Also the tactics and the style of how he wants to play, how he lets the team play, for me I felt straight away it fits perfectly.

“I hope I can be the best player I can be here.”

Werner was also linked with a move to Manchester United as Erik ten Hag looks to relieve the attacking burden on summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund only has one Premier League goal this season despite stellar form in the Champions League.

Having struggled during his days at Stamford Bridge, Werner will have a point to prove in England and former Red Devils defender Silvestre hopes it will be “second time lucky” for the misfiring German.

“Hopefully, it’s second time lucky for him in the Premier League because his first stint at Chelsea was tough,” Silvestre told GGRecon.

“However, I don’t necessarily believe that Timo would have been a good signing for Manchester United because right now, I think any striker would struggle at the club because of the form of the team.

“Yes, we are in January and there can be something done, but I think it’s a very tough moment for Manchester United to do good business because there aren’t many strikers available and the team isn’t doing well.”

Silvestre added that picking Spurs over United gives Werner a “better chance” of making Germany’s Euro 2024 squad.

“Players aren’t daft. Timo is an example of a player that wants to play at Euro 2024 and these players will want to play for a team that’s at the peak of their form because they would have a greater opportunity to showcase their talents and they’d have a better chance of being selected for their national team.

“You couldn’t guarantee that if you moved to Manchester United at present.”

