Werner had ‘a lot of fun’ in first Tottenham game and is ‘very excited’ to keep up form

Timo Werner said he had “a lot of fun” in his first game as a Tottenham player, and the forward is “very excited” to continue his good form after a solid start.

Eyebrows were raised by some when Spurs decided to add Werner into the mix in January. He cultivated a reputation as a forward who didn’t know where the goal was during his time at Chelsea, as a result of a lot of missed chances, while he did also manage to score and assist a fair few.

He began to alleviate any fears about his production in the right way on his Tottenham debut – after time away from England back at RB Leipzig – when he assisted his side’s second equaliser of the 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Speaking after the game, the German detailed how much he enjoyed his 80-minute outing with Spurs, and is excited to continue progressing at the club.

“First of all, I’m very happy to be back. It’s a lot of fun to play here. You see today it’s the best league with the tempo and the game. I enjoyed it very much. One point but in the next few days I can train more with the guys and it can go better,” he said on Sky Sports.

“To play for a new club in this stadium against United, you’re always a bit nervous. You try to enjoy it.

“Very excited. What I see and what the coaches and players did for me in the last few days was incredible. I was included straight away. I want to play in our stadium.”

That he’s off the mark with an assist in his first game is a bonus, and the forward is hopeful that he can notch his first goal soon as well.

“You always want to score as the offensive player but if you can assist, that is also good,” Werner added.

The next match is in the FA Cup against Manchester City, who Spurs always seem to have competitive matches against.

