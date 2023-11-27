Man Utd make shock ‘enquiry’ for Chelsea flop as Ten Hag adds ‘unsatisfied’ 27yo to January ‘list’

Manchester United are interested in signing former Chelsea attacker Timo Werner in January, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

Werner struggled at Stamford Bridge after joining the club from RB Leipzig in 2020 for a fee in the region of £47.5million.

He did help Chelsea win the Champions League in his debut season at the club but his form in front of goal left a lot to be desired.

After two years in the Premier League, the 27-year-old returned to Leipzig for around £16m.

Werner penned a four-year contract when he signed for the Bundesliga club for the second time and he scored 16 goals in 40 appearances last term.

That was a decent return after a painful stint in west London but this season has been a very difficult one.

He has only started twice in the Bundesliga in 2023/24 and his future at the club is in doubt ahead of the January transfer window.

It was recently reported by 90min that London trio Crystal Palace, West Ham and Fulham are all interested in signing Werner.

And now German journalist Plettenberg has said Manchester United have made a surprise ‘enquiry’ to sign Werner in the winter window.

It is claimed that the German international is ‘on the list’ for Erik ten Hag, who is eager to bolster his attack.

United have ‘enquired’ about the availability of Werner but there has been no ‘negotiations or offer yet’.

Plettenberg adds that the former Chelsea striker is feeling ‘unsatisfied’ in Leipzig due to his lack of minutes this term.

This transfer is ‘one to watch’ with Werner’s current preference to stay in Germany until the end of the season.

Real Madrid have also been linked with the player but Plettenberg says Carlo Ancelotti’s side are ‘not hot’ at this moment in time.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season and given Werner’s form while playing for Chelsea, this does not seem like he is the man to solve that problem.

Ten Hag’s men were on form against Everton on Sunday, though, putting three past Jordan Pickford.

The pick of the bunch was unarguably Marcus Rashford’s penalty. The other two goals were extremely average.

