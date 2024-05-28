According to reports, Tottenham are set to confirm the signing of Timo Werner on a season-long loan following his six-month spell at the club in 2023/24.

The former Chelsea forward signed for Tottenham on a half-season loan deal in the winter transfer window, joining from German outfit RB Leipzig.

Werner played 13 games in the Premier League, scoring twice and providing three assists.

While the 28-year-old’s numbers were far from phenomenal, he is a very solid option for Ange Postecoglou, especially for the £15million buy option included in the January agreement with the player and Leipzig.

Perhaps surprisingly, Spurs have opted against exercising the buy option, but will instead sign Werner on loan for the 24/25 campaign.

This is according to multiple reports, with Fabrizio Romano confirming on Tuesday that the German international is ‘expected to stay’ at Spurs.

Romano later added that Spurs are ‘planning to announce’ the transfer, before confirming the loan will be ‘valid until June 2025’ and there will be another buy option included.

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: ‘Tottenham are set to announce their ‘first’ signing of the summer, Timo Werner staying on new loan deal. Loan valid until June 2025. Buy option for €15/16m.

‘Spurs to cover salary. Timo has already accepted, happy to stay at Spurs. Exclusive story, confirmed.’

The news was also confirmed by German football expert Florian Plettenberg, who said Spurs manager Postecoglou was ‘pushing for a new loan’ with the player open to staying in north London.

Plettenberg confirmed that it’s a ‘done deal’ with a ‘total agreement between Leipzig and Tottenham’ in place.

He said: ‘It’s a DONE DEAL now! Total agreement between Leipzig and Tottenham Loan extension for one more season with a new option to buy in summer 2025!

‘Total package of loan fee and option to buy of around €15m. Tottenham will cover his entire salary. Werner will stay at @SpursOfficial. All done.’

