Werner transfer: Report reveals Man Utd reason for letting Spurs win battle for ex-Chelsea man

A report has revealed why Man Utd didn’t push forward in their attempts to sign Tottenham-bound Timo Werner in the January transfer window.

Widespread reports have claimed that Spurs are closing in on a loan deal for former Chelsea striker Werner until the end of the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the loan agreement in his Caught Offside column, he wrote: “Tottenham will pay Werner’s entire salary for the remainder of the season, and then they will have a buy option clause in the deal, which is worth something like €18m. It’s not mandatory, so Spurs can decide at the end of the season.

“If all goes to plan, the player will travel to London in the next day or two for medical tests and to sign his contract. The deal is almost done.”

Previously, there had been reports that Werner was a target for Man Utd too with the Red Devils making contact ‘to check on the potential cost’ of a deal for the RB Leipzig striker.

Werner could only score 23 goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea before moving back to RB Leipzig in 2022 – but he similarly struggled on his return to Germany with 18 goals in 54 matches.

Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have only scored five Premier League goals between them this season and Erik ten Hag is desperate to bring in a new striker this month to help take the burden off the trio.

And reports in Italy have claimed that Man Utd did not push forward with a deal for Werner because they are still deciding the type of striker they want to bring in.

Tottenham will be missing Son Heung-min over the next month as the South Korean is away on international duty at the Asian Cup and the imminent signing of Werner will be a big boost for Postecoglou.

Paul Merson insists he was a “little harsh” on Werner while he was playing for Chelsea in his last spell in the Premier League and is backing the German to have an impact at Tottenham.

“The thing that Ange (Postecoglou) likes is pace, he loves pace,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“I was a little harsh on him at Chelsea, but the thing is he’s lightning quick. And it looks like he likes pace at Tottenham, buying the likes of Johnson. If he can time his runs right on a big pitch at Tottenham he will cause havoc.

“But he was offside so many times at Chelsea – for someone who it that quick.”