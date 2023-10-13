Newcastle signing ‘could change everything’ with club bosses to ‘go to Brazil’ to discuss deal for 18yo

Wesley Garrova celebrates his goal for Corinthians against Newell's Old Boys.

Premier League club Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Corinthians teenager Wesley Gassova, according to reports in Brazil.

The Sao Paulo-born 18-year-old has scored two goals and made one assist in 30 appearances for Corinthians.

After a few cameos off the bench, Gassova took his chance in a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 clash against Newell’s Old Boys, scoring the winning goal in the second half.

That goal came on August 1 after five consecutive games without a single minute on the pitch. Since then, the youngster has only missed two of his side’s 15 matches across all competitions.

Now a regular in the team, Gassova has been able to show his talents on the left wing and has also featured through the middle on a couple of occasions.

His impressive performances at the age of 18 appear to have caught the eye of Newcastle.

According to Bolavip Brasil (via Sport Witness), the Magpies are ‘interested’ in bringing the teenager to St James’ Park.

News of Newcastle’s interest ‘could change everything’ for Corinthians, with Wesley expected to cost a pretty penny.

FEATURE: Ranking the average age of Premier League XIs: Spurs join Arsenal in top three youngest

The winger has a €100million release clause in his contract and while the Geordies are not going to pay that, it is noted that ‘they can afford’ the transfer.

It is claimed that Newcastle bosses ‘will come to Brazil’ to negotiate a deal with the Brazilian club.

Everton are also believed to be keen on signing Wesley.

Should the youngster move to the north east, he would join fellow Brazilians Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes in a predominantly English-speaking squad.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has preferred to sign domestic players, bringing in the likes of Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes this year.

One of the club’s foreign summer signings, Sandro Tonali, has left Italy’s training camp to return to Newcastle after it emerged he and Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo were being investigated by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office over alleged illegal betting.

A statement from the Italian Football Federation read: “The federation announces that this afternoon the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office has conducted investigations into players, Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo, who are currently training with the national team at the Coverciano Federal Training Centre.

“Regardless of the nature of the events, considering that the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the matches scheduled for the next few days, the federation has decided, also for their protection, to allow them to return to their respective clubs.”

READ MORE: Cedric and Rob Holding among Premier League outcasts yet to play a minute