Pundit says West Ham star should ‘seriously look at’ Newcastle move as Howe eyes Serie A defender

Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimarae meet up while on Brazil duty.

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta would not turn down the chance to sign for Newcastle United, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.

Newcastle were reportedly interested in signing Paqueta before he joined the Hammers from Lyon for £51million in the summer of 2022.

The Magpies have remained linked with the Brazilian despite his move to east London, with the player still very close to former Lyon and current Brazil teammate, Bruno Guimaraes, who plays for Newcastle.

Manchester City tried to buy Paqueta during the summer transfer window but ended their pursuit on the same day it was revealed there is a Football Association probe into the midfielder for alleged breaches of gambling rules.

Pep Guardiola’s side were reportedly willing to pay as much as £80m for the Brazilian international, with West Ham hoping for at least £100m.

While reports linking Paqueta with a move to St James’ Park refuse to go away, former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor reckons playing in the north east would be an ‘attractive’ proposition.

Asked if Newcastle would be a good move for Paqueta, Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “Of course.

“They’ve got a project now, and they’ve got the richest owners in the world.

“The ambition is to play Champions League football every season, and that will attract Paqueta – playing in the big boy competition.

“I think Paqueta would go to Newcastle, Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool – these big clubs have a bigger chance of finishing in the top four.

“The Man City move might not have happened but I think he’d choose Newcastle. He knows there is a good Brazillian contingent at the club already in Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

“I think it’s a move he would seriously look at.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle are being linked with Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, who permanently joined the Italian club from Juventus in July.

The Romanian has started the season strongly and his representative Florin Manea (via EuroSport) says he is in ‘advanced talks’ over a move to England.

As well as Newcastle, Tottenham and Crystal Palace are believed to be interested.

Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs linked with a January deal for £35 million rated Radu Dragusin.

Genoa wants between €35-40m and Newcastle could be tempted after Eddie Howe decided not to buy a central defender in the summer.

