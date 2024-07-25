West Ham United are working on deals to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran and Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui, according to reports.

New Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui has been busy in the transfer market, signing Max Kilman from his former club Wolves for £40million, as well as Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham.

The Spaniard’s business is far from finished with a new right-back and striker high on his list of priorities.

There have been efforts from West Ham to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United, however, their attention has turned to Bayern Munich’s Mazraoui.

The Moroccan international joined the German giants on a free transfer from Ajax in Julu 2022 and has made 55 appearances for them.

Man United have been linked with Mazraoui – who was Erik ten Hag’s player in Amsterdam, making 137 appearances under the Dutch manager – in recent days.

It is believed that the Red Devils will need to sell Wan-Bissaka before they consider a move for the Bayern defender, which has given West Ham the upper hand.

West Ham to beat Man Utd to signing Bayern star

According to multiple reports, an agreement has been reached over a deal that will send the 26-year-old to West Ham.

It is believed that the Hammers will pay 19.5 million euros (£16.4million) in total with performance-related add-ons included.

There is a good chance Mazraoui is a West Ham player this week, which will give him the chance to join his new team-mates for the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Mazraoui has reportedly agreed to join the Premier League club, who are leading the race ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Man United.

West Ham make ‘improved bid’ for Aston Villa forward

Signing the Moroccan full-back is not taking up all of West Ham’s time, with negotiations with Aston Villa for Jhon Duran also taking place.

Duran has been strongly linked with Chelsea over the last 12 months but the Blues have turned their attention elsewhere.

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have made a new bid for the Colombian, including young player Lewis Orford in the offer.

Romano wrote on X: “West Ham have improved their bid to Aston Villa for Jhon Durán. Current proposal worth £32m plus talent Lewis Orford to join #AVFC and also sell-on clause.

“#WHUFC trying to match £40m package valuation as revealed today while they work on Noussair Mazraoui deal too.”

Should Duran make the move to the London Stadium, he will be competing for a starting spot with Michail Antonio and Danny Ings – another man who loves claret and blue.

Jarrod Bowen has also played through the middle but is more effective on the right wing, with Duran likely to become Lopetegui’s first choice if a transfer is finalised.

