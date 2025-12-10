West Ham United have reportedly reached an ‘agreement’ for a January transfer, which is ‘risky’ for the £27m flop’s current and potential next club…

The Hammers have looked doomed for a large portion of this season, with the Premier League strugglers even producing several inept performances following Nuno Espirito Santo’s arrival to replace Graham Potter.

Still, Nuno is a renowned firefighter and was always bound to spark some level of improvement at the London Stadium, which has happened in recent weeks.

A run of one loss in six Premier League games (two wins and three draws) has 18th-placed West Ham on the brink of exiting the relegation places, with Nottingham Forest and Leeds United only two points ahead.

This has significantly eased the pressure on Nuno, who is ensuring that the London outfit will at least put up a fighting chance of surviving in the Premier League this season.

West Ham’s recent upturn has been sparked by Nuno making an obvious change to his team, with the addition of a proper striker making his side far more threatening in attack than previously.

Summer signing Callum Wilson has four goal involvements in his last five Premier League appearances since being brought in from the shadows, but it is still somewhat baffling that they appear set on offloading Niclas Fullkrug in January.

The German international is the latest in a long line of big-money strikers to flop at West Ham, with the £27m flop only scoring three Premier League goals in his 26 appearances for the Hammers.

32-year-old Fullkrug joined West Ham after having a great season for Borussia Dortmund in 2023/24, but the £27m investment felt too much at the time and, like most of their business in recent years, it has proven to be massively misjudged.

Still, Fullkrug remains a handy player for West Ham to have, especially following Nuno’s decision to start playing with a striker, and it is risky that they are seemingly willing to let their second-choice forward leave without having a replacement secured.

German outlet SportBILD are reporting that the Hammers and Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg have an ‘agreement’ over Fullkrug, but his potential next club also views this deal as a ‘risk’.

This move is said to hinge on a couple of issues relating to his wages and potential interest from elsewhere.

The report claims: ‘Fullkrug remains the most pressing issue. One thing is clear: Wolfsburg cannot afford his English salary (around eight million euros) on their own. A loan with shared costs would be the solution.

‘But there are doubts: After the disappointing winter transfers of Max Kruse and Kevin Behrens, Füllkrug would already be the third older striker Wolfsburg would sign in January. A risk. And: Other clubs are also in the mix! According to BILD, Füllkrug has offers from Spain, Italy and England in addition to Wolfsburg.’