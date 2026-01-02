In a sign that the sky is green and the grass is yellow, West Ham United have begun the January transfer window with unprecedented intent.

Renowned for conducting their business at the pace of an asthmatic snail, starting 2026 marooned in the relegation zone has focused minds in the Hammers’ boardroom.

Adama Traore is expected to join a short-term deal from Fulham, fitting nicely into the West Ham way of signing players who are past their best and injury-prone.

