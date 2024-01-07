West Ham links to ex-Spurs man quashed as £20m-rated Hammers star eyes January exit

Steven Bergwijn in action during an Eredivisie match.

Florian Plettenberg has quashed reports of West Ham United’s interest in Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn.

Bergwijn spent two and a half years at Tottenham after joining the Premier League outfit from PSV for a fee in the region of £26million in 2020.

The Dutch international failed to impress consistently in England, returning to his home country in July 2022.

He has an impressive seven goals and two assists in the Eredivisie this season, with Ajax currently sat fifth in the table after a slow start to the campaign.

There has been talk of a surprise return to England, with West Ham believed to be interested.

Football Insider says Bergwijn is ‘very keen’ on returning to the capital with the Hammers currently ‘working on a deal’ to make it happen.

David Moyes is believed to be looking at the possibility of both a loan and permanent transfer, although talks are at a ‘very early’ stage and a ‘total agreement’ is way off.

Despite this report, German football expert Florian Plettenberg has said West Ham are ‘not seriously considering’ the signing of the Dutch winger this month.

There are ‘other players on their list’, Plettenberg claims.

The Football Insider report states there could be one or two attacking exits in the winter transfer window.

Said Benrahma, Danny Ings and Michail Antonio all get a mention, with the former attracting interest from Wolves, Fulham and French side Lyon.

The same outlet says the race for Benrahma’s signature is expected to go on until the end of January.

West Ham want at least £20million for the 28-year-old Algerian international, it is said.

The preference for interested clubs is to sign the player on loan with the option or obligation to buy in the summer.

Having fallen down the pecking order following the summer signing of Mohammed Kudus, so is open to leaving the London Stadium to find more regular playing time.

READ MORE: Todibo, Guirassy to Man Utd? Top 10 players who need to come to the Premier League in January